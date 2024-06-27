Rob Dillingham drafted No. 8 overall by Spurs, traded to Timberwolves

Rob Dillingham was selected No. 8 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves then traded for the eighth pick, so Rob will be heading to Minneapolis.

In his one season at Kentucky, Dillingham averaged 15.2 points per game, 3.9 assists per game, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

He shot 44.4% from three-point range, and was a 47.5% shooter from the floor.

As it stands now, Rob will pair up with former Kentucky player and 2015 No. 1 draft pick Karl Anthony Towns in Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves made it to the Western Conference finals this past season, where they fell to the Dallas Mavericks.