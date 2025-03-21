Rupp Arena, Artsman release unique collection commemorating 2001-2024 court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rupp Arena has partnered with Artsman to release an exclusive collection of items, commemorating the court that the Wildcats played on from 2001-2024.

According to a release from officials, the University of Kentucky Rupp Arena Collection includes items that are made from the court where the Wildcats played from 2001-2024.

"From record-breaking moments to a championship-winning season, each item captures the energy of the historic seasons, and no two pieces are alike," the release read.

Available items include the following:

Wood blocks

Bottle opener

Mini court

Pendants

Ornaments

Desk frames

Wall frames

Wildcats fans who are interested can pre-order limited edition items on the Artsman Sport website.

Officials noted that each item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and production is set to begin next week. Delivery is expected within 8-10 weeks of the order.

"The University of Kentucky® basketball program has solidified its place in college basketball history," the release added. "The Rupp Arena collection reflects the standard of excellence set by the program and offers Wildcat fans around the world the opportunity to own a piece of history."

The release explained that Artsman is a Cincinnati-based memorabilia company that specializes in handcrafted artifacts, giving fans the chance to celebrate their favorite teams.

