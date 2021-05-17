Sahvir Wheeler transferring to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgia transfer point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced Monday that he will be transferring to Kentucky.

LIVE: Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler (@sahvir_) to announce his commitment with @GoodmanHoops. Will it be Kansas, Kentucky, LSU or Oklahoma State? https://t.co/NbhuZErQoC — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 17, 2021

Wheeler averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, and an SEC leading 7.4 assists per game last season for the Bulldogs while shooting nearly 40 percent from the field.

He was also named to the All-SEC Second Team.

“I chose the University of Kentucky because it gives me the best opportunity to make a run at a national championship and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA,” Wheeler said. “I can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work.”

The Wildcats are in need of depth at the point guard position, despite adding five-star prospect TyTy Washington last week.

Davion Mintz made the decision to test the NBA waters two weeks ago, however, it's not permanent since he didn't hire an agent. Odds are he won't return after the Wheeler transfer.

Wheeler chooses Kentucky over Kansas, Oklahoma St., and LSU.

He is the fourth transfer John Calipari has added in the last three and a half months (Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady, CJ Fredrick).

“Sahvir is the kind of player that dictates the pace of the game, who gets easy baskets for himself and his teammates, and who can be disruptive defensively,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He is what you look for in a point guard in that he puts his teammates in positions to score, yet he can score the ball in bunches when he needs to. He was a second-team all-conference player as a sophomore and almost routinely put up games with double-digit assists, including setting the SEC Tournament record this last season with 13. I am excited for him to be a part of this program and my guess is our players will be too.”