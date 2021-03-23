Season over; Kentucky dominated by Iowa in NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Tx (LEX 18) — The Kentucky women's basketball team had its season come to and end Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after falling 86-72 to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes were dominant from start to finish, leading the entire game and leading by as much as 27 points in the second quarter.

The Wildcats had no answer for freshman guard Caitlin Clark, the nation's leading scorer. Trailing 49-22 at halftime, Clark outscored the entire Kentucky team 24-22 in the opening 20 minutes.

Clark would go on to finish with a game high 35 points and had 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Cats tried gaining some momentum in the second half, at one point going on an 11-0 run the bring them to within 18 points. Clearly the team was in too deep of a hole.

Rhyne Howard finished with a team high 28 points (8-21 FG), 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Dre'Una Edwards had one of her best performances of the season, scoring 16 points and adding 5 rebounds. Jazmine Massengill added 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Kentucky finishes the 2020-21 season with an 18-9 record.