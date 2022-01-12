Season tickets for UK Softball now on sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Softball program announced Wednesday that 2022 season tickets are now on sale.

2022 season tickets can be purchased here [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] for $53 now.

2020 season ticket holders will have until Feb. 10 to renew season tickets in their 2020 seat locations for the 2022 season, even if they deferred season tickets in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All season ticket holders have been sent an email with directions and information on how to renew for the 2022 season.

Kentucky will welcome defending national champion Oklahoma, Big Ten champion Michigan and SEC foes Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss to John Cropp Stadium this spring for the 2022 season.

The 2022 schedule was released last month.

Single-game ticket information will be available shortly.