SEC Basketball schedules released for Kentucky Men's, Women's 2025-26 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's year two in the Kentucky Basketball era of head coaches Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks. Both teams finished with a 20+ win season, including 10 wins against Southeastern Conference opponents.

On Wednesday, the Men's SEC home and away schedules were revealed.

Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas

The Wildcats will host both teams in year two of the conference, with Texas and Oklahoma.

Away: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M

.@KentuckyMBB home & away SEC opponents announced 😼🏀 ⬇️



Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas



Away: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M



Home & Away: Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt #BBN pic.twitter.com/BGj47ozoFo — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) June 18, 2025

Home & Away: Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

After coming off their NCAA Championship run, the Wildcats will play the Florida Gators in their territory. Last season, the Wildcats opened conference play with a 106-100 win against the Gators.

Women's SEC Games

Home games: Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

The Wildcats host the 2025 NCAA Tournament finalists, South Carolina, for the first time under Coach Brooks and the team that knocked UK out of the SEC Tournament in the Sooners.

Away games: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

The Wildcats will travel to the Lone Star State for a matchup against Texas for the first time since the Longhorns joined the conference.

Kentucky women's basketball just announced home & away opponents for the upcoming season 🏀



Home games: Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Oklahoma



Away games: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas



Home & Away: Vandy pic.twitter.com/GXC1Cb6MK1 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) June 17, 2025

Home & Away: Vandy

Kenny Brooks' Cats only have one SEC home and away game against Vanderbilt.

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.