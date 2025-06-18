Watch Now
SEC Basketball schedules released for Kentucky Men's, Women's 2025-26 season

Coach Kenny Brooks and Mark Pope. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's year two in the Kentucky Basketball era of head coaches Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks. Both teams finished with a 20+ win season, including 10 wins against Southeastern Conference opponents.

On Wednesday, the Men's SEC home and away schedules were revealed.

Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas

The Wildcats will host both teams in year two of the conference, with Texas and Oklahoma.

Away: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Home & Away: Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

After coming off their NCAA Championship run, the Wildcats will play the Florida Gators in their territory. Last season, the Wildcats opened conference play with a 106-100 win against the Gators.

Women's SEC Games

Home games: Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

The Wildcats host the 2025 NCAA Tournament finalists, South Carolina, for the first time under Coach Brooks and the team that knocked UK out of the SEC Tournament in the Sooners.

Away games: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

The Wildcats will travel to the Lone Star State for a matchup against Texas for the first time since the Longhorns joined the conference.

Home & Away: Vandy

Kenny Brooks' Cats only have one SEC home and away game against Vanderbilt.

