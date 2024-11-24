SEC Champs! Kentucky Volleyball wins 8th straight title

Kentucky Volleyball extended the dynasty and has won its eighth straight SEC Championship by sweeping Arkansas 3-0 on Sunday. Brooklyn DeLeye led Kentucky with 13 Kills and 11 Digs, Megan Wilson added 12 Kills of her own and Emma Grome had 28 assists. Kentucky has won 10 SEC matches in a row and moves to 13-2 in conference play.

And that’s a SWEEP! @KentuckyVB earns a share of the regular season SEC Title! pic.twitter.com/fdp8F7fsxE — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) November 24, 2024

It was the last home match of the season, and six seniors were honored before first serve.

💙💙 Today is for them 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/JQnUZcCIps — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 24, 2024

Kentucky clinched at least a share and can win it outright on the road to Columbia vs Missouri on Wednesday to close the regular season.

