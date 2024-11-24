Watch Now
SEC Champs! Kentucky Volleyball wins 8th straight title

UK ATHLETICS
Kentucky Volleyball extended the dynasty and has won its eighth straight SEC Championship by sweeping Arkansas 3-0 on Sunday. Brooklyn DeLeye led Kentucky with 13 Kills and 11 Digs, Megan Wilson added 12 Kills of her own and Emma Grome had 28 assists. Kentucky has won 10 SEC matches in a row and moves to 13-2 in conference play.

It was the last home match of the season, and six seniors were honored before first serve.

Kentucky clinched at least a share and can win it outright on the road to Columbia vs Missouri on Wednesday to close the regular season.

