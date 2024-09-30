SEC names UK's Octavious Oxendine, Alex Raynor Players of the Week after win against Ole Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Kentucky senior football players have plenty to celebrate as they were just named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week following the team's stunning win against No. 6 Ole Miss on Saturday.

A press release from UK Athletics detailed that defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine and kicker Alex Raynor were honored with the title.

As noted by UK Athletics, Oxendine had two sacks in the game against Ole Miss, who reportedly entered the game as the top-ranked scoring offense, passing offense, and total offense in FBS.

Further, Raynor had two fields goals in the game, including a 48 yard field goal. According to UK Athletics, he has extended his field goal attempt record after making 14 consecutive field goals. Raynor also holds the UK school field goal record with a percentage of 0.955.