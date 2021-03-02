SEC Tournament to have limited capacity; no tickets to general public

BIRMINGHAM, Al. — Fans attending the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville are encouraged to become familiar with policies related to fan entry and security for the event, including the arena’s face covering and no-bag policies.

The tournament will be held March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena and will have a seating capacity of 20 percent (3,400) due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to the current circumstances related to COVID-19 requiring reduced capacity for sporting events, the SEC will not be able to make 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament tickets available for public purchase. Consistent with attendance limitations, the teams competing in the 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be provided a very limited number of tickets for sale to their fan base.

MOBILE TICKETING

The 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is a MOBILE TICKETS ONLY event. All fans will need a mobile ticket to enter the stadium. Using your phones web browser all mobile tickets issued by the participating teams or the conference can be accessed thru the SEC mobile sign in at www.secsports.com/tickets [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. All tickets bought through Ticketmaster can be accessed thru www.ticketmaster.com [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] or the Ticketmaster app.

Fans are encouraged to save their ticket to their mobile wallet prior to arriving for easier access into the venue. Screenshots or recordings of tickets are not valid for entry. Fans coming to the game with friends or family, should transfer to them their tickets before the day of the game so they may enjoy ease of movement around the arena.

FACE COVERING POLICY

While on Bridgestone Arena property, guests over the age of 2 are required to wear a cloth face covering or mask (that covers both the nose and mouth) at all times, including, but not limited to, when guests are inside the building or on the plaza. Gaiters, bandanas and coverings with exhalation valves or vents are prohibited, and the use of a face shield does not eliminate the requirement to wear a face covering underneath. A face covering or mask may be lowered when actively eating or drinking at a guest’s designated seating location.

Any guest unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition must provide at least twenty-four (24) hours advance notice to the Arena via the method outlined below.

· Any guest that wishes to seek a medical exemption must contact the Arena by emailing accessibilityservices@powersmgmt.com with a subject line “Face Covering Medical Exemption Request”.

· Please include the guest’s name, the game/event the person will be attending, and seat location in the email. A designated representative will respond after receipt of such inquiry with further instructions.

· Any guest requiring an accommodation that fails to notify the Arena via the method outlined above and attempts to enter the Arena without a face covering will be denied entry to the Arena.

· Any guest that is unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition will be required to wear a face shield at all times while on Bridgestone Arena property except if necessary when actively eating or drinking in your designated seating location.

The health of our student-athletes, campus communities, fans and general public is an ongoing priority of the Southeastern Conference and its member institutions. Fans attending the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament are asked to adhere to the following public health guidelines:

· Face coverings are required for every person in the arena (guests and staff) and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat.

· Wash hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer is readily available for your use throughout Bridgestone Arena. Fans are allowed to bring in a small, clear hand sanitizer bottle.

· Guests are required to follow all social distancing markers displayed throughout Bridgestone Arena. These markers will help everyone line up for security screenings, restrooms, and concessions.

Fans are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any of the following symptoms:

· Fever (equal to or above 100.4)

· Cough

· Chills

· Muscle pain

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Sore throat

· New loss of taste or smell

NO BAG POLICY

Bridgestone Arena has a NO BAG policy for all events. Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag.

Fans may still bring items such as binoculars and cameras (no detachable lenses), provided they are not in cases, as well as smart phones into the arena.

Working personnel, including media, will continue to enter the arena through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections already in effect for the tournament.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

The first sessions on Thursday and Friday will begin at 11 a.m. CT which is one hour earlier than past tournaments to allow for additional cleaning between sessions. The start times for the first semifinal on Saturday and the SEC Tournament Championship game on Sunday will be Noon CT.

Wednesday, March 10

4:45 p.m. Public Gates Open

6:00 p.m. Game 1: #12 Seed v #13 Seed

Thursday, March 11

9:45 a.m. Public Gates Open

11:00 a.m. Game 2: #9 Seed v #8 Seed

1:00 p.m. Game 3: Winner Game 1 v #5 Seed

60 min following Game 3 Public Gates Open

6:00 p.m. Game 4: #10 Seed v #7 Seed

8:00 p.m. Game 5: #11 Seed v #6 Seed

Friday, March 12

9:45 a.m. Public Gates Open

11:00 a.m. Game 6: Winner Game 2 v #1 Seed

1:00 p.m. Game 7: Winner Game 3 v #4 Seed

60 min following Game 8 Public Gates Open

6:00 p.m. Game 8: Winner Game 4 v #2 Seed

8:00 p.m. Game 9: Winner Game 5 v #3 Seed

Saturday, March 13

10:45 am Public Gates Open

Noon Game 10: Winner Game 6 v Winner Game 7

2:00 p.m. Game 11: Winner Game 8 v Winner Game 9

Sunday, March 14

10:45 a.m. Public Gates Open

Noon Game 12: Winner Game 10 v Winner Game 11

