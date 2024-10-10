SEC unveils men's basketball broadcast schedule, UK releases full schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (LEX 18) — The Southeastern Conference just unveiled the 144-game men's basketball broadcast schedule for the 2025 season, while Kentucky Men's Basketball released it's full 2024-2025 schedule.

A release from SEC detailed that conference play is set to begin on Jan. 4 and run through March 8 with each SEC team set to play the other 15 teams at least once during league play.

"Three teams will be played a second time during the schedule – two which are permanent opponents and one that will change each year," the release read.

In addition, a record-tying 10 SEC teams received postseason bids, according to the release. SEC reported that it's eight NCAA Tournament selections tied the previous best selection set in 2018.

Bridgestone Arena is set to host the SEC Tournament from March 12-16 in 2025, marking the tournament's return to Nashville.

The release added that all games on the following ESPN platforms are available through the ESPN App:

