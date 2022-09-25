Second half pushes UK to 31 - 23 win over Northern Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Kentucky Football starts its last non-conference game off slower than coaches expected.

Northern Illinois University started the game receiving and was the first to land on the scoreboard.

Kentucky's offense had yet to hit its full stride in the games, but quarterback Will Levis was able to find Barion Brown for a 69-yard touchdown.

This was Brown's first collegiate receiving touchdown, tying the game 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Despite two sacks, Levis found Tayvion Robinson down the field for a 69-yard touchdown with five minutes left in the first half.

The touchdown was Robinson's longest career touchdown, including his previous school and his first catch at Kentucky.

Matt Ruffolo completed both extra points.

Within the last minute of the half, Kentucky fumbled the ball, causing NIU another chance to score. The Huskies were able to the game at 14 going into the locker room.

Kentucky's offense continued to have struggles, Levis was sacked twice and four tackles resulted in losses.

The Wildcats open up the second half with a 70-yard touchdown from Levis to Brown. A career-long play for Brown as a pass-receiver.

Matt Ruffolo added a 49-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 10.

UK ends the third quarter up 24-14.

Kentucky goes on to dominate the game, Levis tied his career touchdown passes of four in one game.

This is the third time in his career overall.

UK accumulated 406 yards with 303 of them being passing. NIU collected five sacks for the night.

Kentucky wins 31-23. The Wildcats will head to Oxford to take on Ole Miss next Saturday, October 1.

