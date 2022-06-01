Watch
Sharpe makes it official, will stay in NBA Draft

Posted at 10:31 PM, May 31, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shaedon Sharpe made it official Tuesday that he will remain in this year's NBA Draft.

Sharpe spent half a season on Kentucky's roster, but did not play during his time in Lexington because he, his family, and the UK coaches didn't believe he was ready and wanted him to develop.

He arrived on Kentucky's campus last December.

Sharpe's camp made it clear from the beginning that he would return to Kentucky for another season, but there was always the possibility for him to declare based on his projected ranking for the next level. He's currently projected to be a top-10 pick.

