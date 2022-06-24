Watch Now
Sharpe selected 7th overall by Portland Trail Blazers

Posted at 8:46 PM, Jun 23, 2022
NEW YORK, Ny. — Shaedon Sharpe was selected 7th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Although Sharpe never suited up and played during his time at Kentucky, he was always a highly rated player ever since high school. He was the number one overall recruit in the 2023 class before enrolling at Kentucky early in December.

Sharpe was expected to stay another year at UK, but hearing feedback from NBA scouts during the NBA Draft process, he decided to keep his name in the NBA Draft.

