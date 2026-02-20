LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky rifle head into the weekend as the top ranked team in the nation. Head coach Harry Mullins already has four national championships under his belt, and this year's team is poised at a shot at hosting another. If the Wildcats want to do so, it'll take the help of a rising start on their team: sophomore Liz Probst.

Shooting for Perfection: Liz Probst brings competitive fire to UK rifle team

