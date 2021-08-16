Single-match tickets available for UK Volleyball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Single-match tickets for the 2021 Kentucky Volleyball home schedule at Memorial Coliseum are now on sale.
The defending national champions will play 13 home games in 2021 inside Memorial Coliseum including non-conference matches against Creighton, USC, Northern Iowa and Stanford. UK will also host nine Southeastern Conference matches, beginning on Sept. 24 against Missouri at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
Reserved chairback seating is $10 per ticket for all aged customers. General admission tickets are $8 for fans aged 16-64 and GA tickets will be $5 for seniors (65+) or youth (6-18).
Mobile ticketing for all home athletic events will continue for the 2021 season, as announced in the fall of 2020 [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. All tickets will now be issued via mobile delivery, and fans will use the UK Athletics app [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] to access and manage their tickets on a smartphone. Tickets can be viewed, scanned, and sent to family & friends through My UK Account [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. All season tickets and single-match tickets purchased directly through the UK Ticket Office will correspond with a My UK Account. To log-in, visit UKathletics.com/MyUKAccount [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] or select the "My Tickets (Public)" link within the UK Athletics app [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. We will provide additional resources to assist fans with the transition to mobile ticketing, prior to the season. Visit the Mobile Tickets [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] page for more information and helpful tips.