Single-match tickets available for UK Volleyball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Single-match tickets for the 2021 Kentucky Volleyball home schedule at Memorial Coliseum are now on sale.

The defending national champions will play 13 home games in 2021 inside Memorial Coliseum including non-conference matches against Creighton, USC, Northern Iowa and Stanford. UK will also host nine Southeastern Conference matches, beginning on Sept. 24 against Missouri at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Reserved chairback seating is $10 per ticket for all aged customers. General admission tickets are $8 for fans aged 16-64 and GA tickets will be $5 for seniors (65+) or youth (6-18).