Sitting down with Barion Brown, Dane Key

Sierra Newton sat down with the stand-out wideouts as they prepare for junior season with the Wildcats
Barion Brown & Dane Key have combined for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in their Kentucky Football careers, but they’re far from satisfied!

The juniors sat down with BBN Tonight’s Sierra Newton to talk about weight gains, learning another new system, the defense, and their overall excitement for another go-round with Big Blue Nation.

