Six consecutive 20-point performances earn Georgia Amoore National, SEC Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Women’s Basketball’s Georgia Amoore was named one of five USWBA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Players of the Week and the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The all-American opened up SEC play with seven three-pointers, helping her team break the single-game school record for 3-pointers with 18 against the Bulldogs.

Amoore followed that up with hersixth consecutive 20+ point game against Vanderbilt on the road. The win over the Commodores marked the first time in program history that the Wildcats hit at least 15 three-pointers in back-to-back games, helping lead the Wildcats to a 2-0 start in the league.

Amoore became just the second player in program history (joined with Rhyne Howard) to make at least seven 3-pointers in two games in the same season.

Through 14 games this season, Amoore leads the team with 17.9 points per game and 7.4 assists per game. She adds 2.3 rebounds per game, 1.0 steals per game, and 0.4 blocks per game.

Next, Kentucky will play at Florida on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. ET in Gainesville, Florida, which will be broadcast on SEC Network.

