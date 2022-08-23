Six Wildcats named preseason coaches All-SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. – — Kentucky senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was voted first-team Preseason All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches, heading six total Wildcats honored, it was announced Tuesday.

Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey was named second-team offense, while senior quarterback Will Levis and senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson were named third-team offense. Senior linebackers Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square were named third-team defense.

Rodriguez, a 5-11, 224-pound product of McDonough, Georgia, is the SEC’s leading returning rusher. In 2021, he averaged 106.1 yards per game, ranking 12th nationally and second in the SEC. His 1,379 rushing yards ranks fifth on UK’s single-season list and he became the 10th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. It’s the 14th total time a Wildcat has accomplished that feat. He had nine 100-yard rushing games last season, a school record. He also had 13 receptions for 61 yards and three touchdowns.

For his career, Rodriguez has 2,740 rushing yards (sixth on UK’s career list), 26 rushing TDs (tied for second on UK’s career list) and 15 100-yard games (third in school history).

Rodriguez graduated in May of 2022 with a degree in community leadership and development. He is currently working on a second degree in communication.

Horsey, a native of Sanford, Florida, has manned the left guard spot for two seasons and now is the Wildcats' most experienced lineman with 25 career games and 21 career starts. An interesting note about Horsey - he had open-heart surgery in April of 2018, prior to his freshman year at UK. Because of his perseverance to return to play, he won the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award. His experience with heart health led him to volunteer with the Lexington’s local chapter of the American Heart Association and he went on to earn a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and the SEC Community Service Team in 2021.

Horsey graduated on December 17, 2021 with a degree in communication and is currently working on a master's degree in social work.

Levis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior from Madison, Connecticut, is entering his second year as the starter at quarterback. He had an impressive debut season for the Wildcats after transferring from Penn State in 2021. In 13 games, he threw for 2,827 yards and 24 scores, while rushing for 376 net yards and nine touchdowns. His 24 TD passes were the most since Andre’ Woodson had 40 in 2007. He totaled 3,203 yards of total offense, the seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards of total offense in a season.

Levis graduated in May of 2021 from Penn State's Smeal College of Business in three years with a degree in finance. He is currently working on a master's degree in finance from UK's Gatton School of Business and Economics.

Robinson comes to the Bluegrass after three seasons and 36 games at Virginia Tech. He compiled 113 receptions for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns (eight receiving, one punt return TD) in his career as a Hokie.

Square (49 career games, 35 career starts) was third-leading tackler in 2021 with 80 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He also had three quarterback hurries. Square hauled in the game-clinching interception in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa.

Jones joined UK from Ole Miss before the 2021 campaign and led the team with 86 total tackles. He had 3.5 tackles for loss, a game-sealing pass breakup vs. Florida, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Kentucky football is slated to play eight homes games this fall. The schedule includes matchups against Southeastern Conference foes South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12) and defending national champion Georgia (Nov. 19). UK will also host nonconference matchups against Miami University (Sept. 3), Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24) and Louisville (Nov. 26).