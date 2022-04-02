Spangler shines in Cats comeback win over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tatum Spangler pitched a sensational 5.1 innings of relief, earning her second win of the season as the No. 8 Kentucky Softball team scored three late runs to beat No. 20 LSU in the series opener Friday night at Tiger Park.

The senior from Henderson, Nevada threw 95 pitches in the game with only one run allowed on four hits with two walks and a career-high seven strikeouts. Three of her seven strikeouts were looking, including two of one of the hottest hitters in the Southeastern Conference, Georgia Clark.

With Friday’s result, Kentucky improves to 23-8 on the season and is above .500 in SEC play for the first time all season at 4-3 in league play. LSU is now 22-13 on the year and sits 3-4 in conference action.

Game two of the series between UK and LSU will be Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on ESPN and the ESPN app with Courtney Lyle and former Washington All-American, Danielle Lawrie, on the call from Baton Rouge.

Offensively, four of the first five in the UK order had a hit in the contest, including two from shortstop Erin Coffel, who went 2-for-4 in the game with a home run and a lead-off single in the third.