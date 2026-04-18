Stein time in the Bluegrass: UK Football Spring Game 2026

“Love the fans out here today, Big Blue Nation definitely showed up," Will Stein.

"The goal of spring, is to improve fundamentals and technique, learn how to practice, learn what winning edges that we need throughout spring to go into summer and fall and prepare the team for play."

The first spring game under head coach Will Stein drew quite the crowd. There was a lot of excitement as the Wildcats put on nearly three quarters of play for Big Blue Nation before the spring rain rolled in Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky's offense wore blue, while the defense wore white. There was good action on both sides of the ball as we finally got a peek at quarterback Kenny Minchey in this explosive Stein offense. Defense started the day scoring thanks to a forced three-and-out, but offense won the day, 23-18.

UK FOOTBALL How Kentucky football kept score at the Spring game.

The connection between Minchey and tight end Willie Rodriguez seemed strong. Post-scrimmage Micnchey said there are a lot of explosive guys throughout the offense, but he and Willie have been "stacking days" so there's a lot of good connection.

"Through the last half of spring ball, we've been on fire."

Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman led with plenty of energy and loved the fact that his guys had the opportunity to score points in Saturday's scrimmage.

Jay Bateman going thru some drill work with the UK linebackers.@LEX18News | @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/e7uIU9MTp4 — Noah Cierzan (@ncierzan) April 18, 2026

Former Wildcats made their return to see these new Cats, too.

The @UKFootball alums are OUT! 🏈⭐️



Zion Childress, Deone Walker, JJ Weaver, Maxwell Hairston, Trevin Wallace, Fred Farrier II, Jordan Lovett (left to right). pic.twitter.com/aBsAcQRXPZ — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 18, 2026

Welcome back home so many amazing Wildcats 💙 pic.twitter.com/BctiUXmeQK — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 18, 2026

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.