Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Stupp deals in Kentucky series opener against Georgia

items.[0].image.alt
UK ATHLETICS
cole stupp.jpg
Posted at 10:53 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 22:53:53-04

ATHENS, Ga. — Cole Stupp pumped his fist, turned and let out a primal yell, the final act of a dominant performance that pushed Kentucky to a 6-1 victory over No. 20 Georgia at Foley Field on Friday night.

Taking the mound barely more than an hour from his hometown of Milton, Georgia, with a large family contingent in attendance, Stupp delivered arguably the best outing of his career, spinning 8.0 innings of one-run baseball as the Wildcats earned their second road win over a ranked team. The sophomore right-hander blanked the Bulldogs for the first 7.2 innings before they scratched across a single run, but Stupp blew a fastball past Chaney Rogers to end the inning, finally allowing the stoic pitcher to let his emotion explode.

The win moved UK to 22-9 overall on the season and 7-6 in Southeastern Conference play with an opportunity to secure a second road series win in the first half of the league schedule. Georgia, coming off a series win over No. 1 Vanderbilt, fell to 21-12 overall, 5-8 in SEC play.

The Cats found ways to manufacture runs all evening and produced three two-out runs, including a pair in the seventh that made it 4-0. In the second, Austin Schultz singled with two outs, stole second and then scored on T.J. Collett’s RBI single. In the seventh, Collett was hit by a pitch to load the bases after a nine-pitch at bat before John Rhodes and Coltyn Kessler each walked to force in runs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight