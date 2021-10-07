Tealer leads No. 5 Kentucky past Mississippi St.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Junior middle blocker Azhani Tealer had a career night, recording her first-career double-double on Wednesday night with 12 kills and a new career-high 10 blocks in No. 5 Kentucky’s 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22) four-set win over Mississippi State inside Memorial Coliseum.

Tealer was one of three Kentucky players in double figures scoring, joining Madi Skinner who had 15 kills and Alli Stumler who had 14 kills in Wednesday’s match. The Wildcats hit .204 as a team in the match, but the defense told the story, holding Mississippi State to .134 hitting in the match and holding the Bulldogs to under .100 in two of the four sets.

With the win, Kentucky remains the only unbeaten Southeastern Conference team left in the league with a 3-0 conference record. UK is now 10-3 on the season and has won a season-high tying four matches in a row.

UK will next face a road test Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as the No. 5 Wildcats take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 2 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcasted on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.