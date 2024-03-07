Tennessee hands UK women season-ending 76-62 loss in second round of SEC tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The season came to an end for Kentucky women’s basketball Thursday 76-62 against Tennessee in the second round of the SEC tournament.

The last time Kentucky and Tennessee played each other, the Cats blew a 10-point lead at the half losing by 18 in the regular season.

After the Cats beat Georgia Wednesday in the first round 64-50, the team was fired up knowing they had the Volunteers up next for a chance to redeem themselves.

A back-and-forth game in the first half with the Cats trailing 28-26 going into the locker room.

Defense has been a priority for head coach Kyra Elzy and her team. They proved a point Wednesday holding the Bulldogs to 22 points in the first half and 0-11 overall from the three-point line.

They kept the same defensive energy going against Tennessee in the first half, the Volunteers shooting 25 percent from the field (8-31). UK held Rickea Jackson, who came in averaging 19.7 ppg, to just eight.

The Cats couldn’t stop Sara Puckett though, she finished with a game-high 22 points shooting 8-12 from the field and 4-6 from the three-point line.

The Cats have struggled in the third quarter this year. Last time UK was outscored 27-11 in the third quarter against UT, and today only outscored by seven, but the steady lead would grow.

Tess Darby hit a three-pointer with under four minutes to play in the third quarter to give the Vols the largest lead of the game 45-35.

Ajae Petty finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Saniah Tyler led the way for Kentucky with 17 points.

The Cats finish with a losing record for the second-straight year 12-20 overall.