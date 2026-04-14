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Teonni Key Selected 22nd Overall by the Toronto Tempo

Key averaged 11.4 points per game in two seasons playing for Kentucky
Teonni Key
Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics/Morgan Simmons / ESPN Images
Teonni Key. Kentucky beats Miami 64-48 Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
Teonni Key
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a run to the Sweet 16, a pair of Wildcats turned their gaze towards Monday's WNBA draft with hopes of moving into the professional ranks.

Teonni Key was first off the board, selected 22nd overall in the second round by the Toronto Tempo. The Tempo, along with the Portland Fire, are new teams joining the WNBA this year as apart of the league's expansion.

She's the second Wildcat taken during the Kenny Brooks era, joining Georgia Amoore who was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in 2025.

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