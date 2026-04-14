Teonni Key Selected 22nd Overall by the Toronto Tempo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a run to the Sweet 16, a pair of Wildcats turned their gaze towards Monday's WNBA draft with hopes of moving into the professional ranks.

Teonni Key was first off the board, selected 22nd overall in the second round by the Toronto Tempo. The Tempo, along with the Portland Fire, are new teams joining the WNBA this year as apart of the league's expansion.

SEC made, so you know she's got the game on lock. 😼



With the 22nd selection, we have drafted Teonni Key from Kentucky.



Entry Draft presented by @TurboTaxCanada pic.twitter.com/zlDg0uVXXn — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) April 14, 2026

She's the second Wildcat taken during the Kenny Brooks era, joining Georgia Amoore who was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in 2025.

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