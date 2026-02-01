Teonni Key's return helps lift No. 18 Kentucky 93-73 over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (LEX 18) — After a week of rest, Kentucky women's basketball hit the road to Fayetteville where the Wildcats saw a key reinforcement return to the lineup.

After missing six games, Teonni Key returned with a double-double to help lift No. 18 Kentucky 93-73 over Arkansas. Clara Strack added a career-high 33 points and 15 rebounds to snap a three-game losing streak in conference play.

It was a quick start to the afternoon for the Razorbacks after they nailed a trio of three-pointers in the first couple of minutes. Arkansas led 11-8 at the first media timeout.

Key made her presence felt on the interior, and Asia Boone knocked down a corner three-pointer to end a three-minute scoring drought to help tie things at 17 apiece heading into the second quarter.

Kentucky continued to put an emphasis on getting touches in the paint in the first half. Clara Strack had an impressive 15 points on 7 for 11 shooting with nine rebounds going into the locker room. The Wildcats also out rebounded the Razorbacks 27 to 15 to help give Kentucky a 34-28 halftime lead.

Offense was at a premium to start the second half. The Wildcats were held to six points of offense in the first 4:35 of the third quarter, while Arkansas clawed back into the game. A pair of free throws following a flagarant foul by Strack allowed the Razorbacks to tie the game 40-40.

Arkansas would take a lead in the third quarter, but Kentucky answered with a quick 8-0 run capped off by an Asia Boone three-pointer to help give the Wildcats a 53-46 lead with 2:25 left in the frame.

The Wildcats would lead 60-49 heading into the fourth quarter, and maintain a double digit lead the rest of the way thanks to five different scorers in double figures. Kentucky moves to 5-4 in SEC play, and 18-5 overall on the season.

Up next, Kentucky returns to Memorial Coliseum to host No. 5 Vanderbilt on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

