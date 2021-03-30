Menu

Terry Wilson transferring to New Mexico

Bryan Woolston/AP
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:04:22-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former quarterback Terry Wilson is transferring to New Mexico for his final year of eligibility.

During his time in the Bluegrass, Wilson had one of the more storied careers in Kentucky program history for a quarterback.

He's the only quarterback in Kentucky history to defeat Florida, Louisville, and Tennessee on the road.

He's also the only quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in his career.

Wilson completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,436 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his time in Kentucky.

