Terry Wilson transferring to New Mexico

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former quarterback Terry Wilson is transferring to New Mexico for his final year of eligibility.

During his time in the Bluegrass, Wilson had one of the more storied careers in Kentucky program history for a quarterback.

He's the only quarterback in Kentucky history to defeat Florida, Louisville, and Tennessee on the road.

He's also the only quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in his career.

Wilson completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,436 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his time in Kentucky.