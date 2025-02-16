Texas rallies to defeat No. 15 Kentucky 82-78

AUSTIN, Texas (LEX 18) — After coming off a big win at home over Tennessee, it seemed to be another trap game for Kentucky men's basketball as the Texas Longhorns broke a three-game losing streak defeating the Cats 82-78.

UK is now 2-5 on the road, 17-8 overall and 6-6 in SEC play.

Lyon County's Travis Perry made his first career start with Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson out.

With Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson out… first career start for Travis Perry! #BBN https://t.co/RWX75rSaXw — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) February 16, 2025

A strong start for the Cats, but Texas was always right there with them. The Longhorns tied the game up 15-15 midway through the second half. After that, Texas helf the steady lead until Trent Noah drains a three to put the Cats back up 33-32 with 3:44 to play.

It was a back and forth battle after that. UT freshman standout Tre Johnson had 15 points in the first half.

Amari Williams finished off the first half with a strong putback for the and one to give the Cats the 41-37 lead at the break.

Kentucky leads Texas 41-37 at the break. First half stats⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7gG0jep2Zj — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 16, 2025

Kentucky held the lead for the first seven minutes of the second half until Tramon Mark shifts the momentum of the game in the Longhorns direction. Mark drained a three then moments later made the layup in transition for the three-point play, putting Texas up 54-51 with 12 minutes to play.

Kobe Brea's free throws tied the game back up 58-58 with 10:47 to play.

Texas took back the lead 60-59, but then the Cats went on a 6-0 run to bring big blue nation on its feet.

The announcer in here just said “Texas fans we need to remind them whose house this is” … #BBN built different https://t.co/HAWpqurDY2 — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) February 16, 2025

UK led 70-67 with 3:11 to play, but Texas then goes on an 11-0 run. There were nine ties and seven lead changes in this game.

Kentucky kept fighting but the Longhorns held steady down the stretch, always having an answer.

Kentucky called a timeout after Texas took the 76-70 lead, but then turned the ball over with a little over 30 seconds to play that sealed the deal. Texas scored 21 points off 15 turnovers.

Tre Johnson (32) and Tramon Mark (26) combined for 58 of the Longhorns points.

Otega Oweh had a team-high 20 points and Amari Williams added a double-double, 18 points and 12 rebounds.

A similar shooting night for both teams. Kentucky shot 42 percent from the field (26-62) and 25 percent from three (6-24). Texas shot 45 percent from the field (29-64) and 22 percent from three (5-23).

Up next, the Cats are back at home Wednesday to host Vanderbilt.

