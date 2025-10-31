The 'Key' Ingredient: Baking with UK's Teonni Key

The Key Ingredient with Teonni Key

University of Kentucky Women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks would often say that Teonni Key was "key" in UK's success in year one. The now senior has experience with Coach Brooks and pushing the Cats forward; she'll be crucial once again, leading the Cats this season! BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton caught up with the forward during the preseason to see how she spends her free time.

