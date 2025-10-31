Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The 'Key' Ingredient: Baking with UK's Teonni Key

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
Teonni Key. Kentucky Blue White Game. Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics
University of Kentucky Women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks would often say that Teonni Key was "key" in UK's success in year one. The now senior has experience with Coach Brooks and pushing the Cats forward; she'll be crucial once again, leading the Cats this season! BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton caught up with the forward during the preseason to see how she spends her free time.

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

