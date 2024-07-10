Three Kentucky Volleyball players selected to Preseason All-SEC Team

LEXINGTON, KY — The 2024 Preseason All-SEC volleyball team has been announced and three Kentucky Wildcats have made the squad.
Representing the University of Kentucky: Senior setter Emma Grome, senior libero Eleanor Beavin, and sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye. The 18-person roster is voted on by SEC head coaches.
Grome and Beavin have been chosen for the All-SEC Preseason team for a third consecutive year. The preseason team for 2024 also represents Kentucky's eighth consecutive year with multiple Cats selected.
Along with the preseason team, SEC coaches also voted on the anticipated order of finish for the conference, ranking Kentucky in the third position behind Texas and Florida.
Kentucky has the second-most players on the Preseason All-SEC teams with 3, just behind the Longhorns, who have 4.
UK volleyball has won every SEC title since 2017, but with Texas winning the last two national championships and now joining the SEC, UK volleyball faces a new challenge this upcoming season.
2024 Preseason All-SEC
Hannah Hogue, Arkansas
Madison Scheer, Auburn
Sophie Fischer, Georgia
Kennedy Martin, Florida
Alexis Stuckey, Florida
Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky
Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky
Emma Grome, Kentucky
Jurnee Robinson, LSU
Sasha Ratliff, Ole Miss
Jordan Iliff, Missouri
Caroline Kerr, Tennessee
Emma Halter, Texas
Reagan Rutherford, Texas
Madi Skinner, Texas
Ella Swindle, Texas
Ifenna Cos Okpalla, Texas A&M
Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M
Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. Texas (14)
2. Florida (1)
3. Kentucky
4. Georgia
5. Tennessee
6. Missouri
7. Texas A&M
8. Arkansas
9. LSU
10. Auburn
11. Oklahoma
T12. Ole Miss
T12. South Carolina
14. Mississippi State
15. Alabama
