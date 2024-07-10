Three Kentucky Volleyball players selected to Preseason All-SEC Team

LEXINGTON, KY — The 2024 Preseason All-SEC volleyball team has been announced and three Kentucky Wildcats have made the squad.

Representing the University of Kentucky: Senior setter Emma Grome, senior libero Eleanor Beavin, and sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn DeLeye. The 18-person roster is voted on by SEC head coaches.

Grome and Beavin have been chosen for the All-SEC Preseason team for a third consecutive year. The preseason team for 2024 also represents Kentucky's eighth consecutive year with multiple Cats selected.

UK Athletics

Along with the preseason team, SEC coaches also voted on the anticipated order of finish for the conference, ranking Kentucky in the third position behind Texas and Florida.

Kentucky has the second-most players on the Preseason All-SEC teams with 3, just behind the Longhorns, who have 4.

UK volleyball has won every SEC title since 2017, but with Texas winning the last two national championships and now joining the SEC, UK volleyball faces a new challenge this upcoming season.

2024 Preseason All-SEC

Hannah Hogue, Arkansas

Madison Scheer, Auburn

Sophie Fischer, Georgia

Kennedy Martin, Florida

Alexis Stuckey, Florida

Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky

Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky

Emma Grome, Kentucky

Jurnee Robinson, LSU

Sasha Ratliff, Ole Miss

Jordan Iliff, Missouri

Caroline Kerr, Tennessee

Emma Halter, Texas

Reagan Rutherford, Texas

Madi Skinner, Texas

Ella Swindle, Texas

Ifenna Cos Okpalla, Texas A&M

Logan Lednicky, Texas A&M

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Texas (14)

2. Florida (1)

3. Kentucky

4. Georgia

5. Tennessee

6. Missouri

7. Texas A&M

8. Arkansas

9. LSU

10. Auburn

11. Oklahoma

T12. Ole Miss

T12. South Carolina

14. Mississippi State

15. Alabama

