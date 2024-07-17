Three more Cats picked in final day of 2024 MLB Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seven Kentucky Baseball Wildcats were selected in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

On the final day, three more Wildcats were selected, favoring the pitching staff: Mason Moore, Dominic Niman, and Travis Smith!

Niman became the seventh Wildcat taken and the third by the Tampa Bay Rays when he was selected in the 18th round. The left-hander slotted right into UK’s Saturday role for much of the season, starting 16 games.

The Milwaukee Brewers took Smith at pick 455 in round 15.

Moore, also picked in round 15, heads to the Chicago White Sox as the 439th pick. Moore started in all 18 games he played, striking out 83.

First baseman Ryan Nicholson was selected 292nd overall by the Los Angeles Angels in round 10! As a cat, Nicholson hit 23 home runs to tie the school's single-season record!

Also, pitcher Trey Pooser was selected in the 10th round! The 306th pick joins fellow cats Emilien Pitre and Niman on the Rays. Pooser began the season as a reliever but went 7-1 with a 3.5 ERA in 90 innings, allowing 70 hits and striking out 82—quickly becoming Kentucky's ace!

Ryan Waldschmidt was selected 31st overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks! He becomes the seventh first-round pick in program history and UK’s sixth-highest selection overall. Under head coach Nick Mingione, Waldy joins Evan White and Zack Thompson as his round-one picks.

After being dubbed “one of the best all-around players” by Mingione, Pitre was selected in round two as pick 58. Pitre and Waldschmidt make program history as the only two Wildcats selected in the first 60 picks in the same draft!

Grant Smith joins Moore on the White Sox by signing an undrafted free agent deal.

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.