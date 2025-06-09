Watch Now
'Til the Battle is Won: Meet the Dyers (who just met Mark Pope!)

Meet the father-son duo who made the trip to Lexington for a cause that's "Worth It"
Ryan Dyer
GtA-fw8WsAAhmVp.jfif
WATCH: Til the Battle is Won: Meet the Dyers

Each year, members of Big Blue Nation come from near and far for the Kentucky men's basketball father-son camp. This year, one duo made the trip from Atlanta for a weekend that's about much more than basketball.

"He's the toughest kid I know. Him, my daughter and my wife. Every day I want to wake up and make him proud," Ryan Dyer said of his son, Bryce. "I've learned to battle."

Our Hannah Hamelback met the Dyer family at camp, who shared their story of purpose and perseverance.

"Always have a good attitude, and God made me for a reason," Bryce told Hamelback during a break in the action.

Then, during a lunch break, the Dyers got to share their story and record an episode of their podcast ("Worth It," which is linked here) with UK men's basketball head coach Mark Pope. The episode will be posted within the next two weeks, according to Ryan Dyer.

For more information or to contribute to their fundraising efforts for other hearing-impaired children, click here.

