Tionna Herron enters the transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Tionna Herron, a 6'4" center for the University of Kentucky women's basketball team, shared on social media that she will enter the transfer portal.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon.

Herron dealt with serious heart issues, that caused her to undergo open heart surgery months before her freshman season at Kentucky.

In high school, Heron was a four-star prospect by ESPN.com, ranked as the 11th-best post and 69th overall player in the 2022 class.

