Tonie Morgan Nails a Game-Winner to Lift No. 11 Kentucky over No. 5 LSU 80-78

BATON ROUGE, La. (LEX 18) — Kentucky women's basketball started 2026 by testing its nearly unblemished record to open SEC play. While the Wildcats showed signs of how they've earned their top 15 ranking, Kentucky played from behind for most of the night against one of the best teams in the nation. That was until Tonie Morgan got her final say.

The transfer guard had her first signature moment for the Wildcats when she nailed a go-ahead three-pointer with .5 second remaining to lift No. 11 Kentucky to a 80-78 win over No. 5 Kentucky.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 17-5 lead thanks to a flurry of jump shots from Mikaylah Williams. Her 10 first quarter points were matched by a 13-0 run by the Wildcats to close the deficit. She finished the night with a game-high 26 opints. LSU led 23-22 after the opening 10 minutes.

A back-and-forth second quarter saw Teonni Key make her presence felt down low. The Senior logged nine points and 10 rebounds in the first half to help the Wildcats enter the locker room tied at 41 apiece. Key went on to finish the night with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

LSU pulled out to its largest lead of the third quarter with 3:11 remaining in the quarter thanks to a deep three-pointer from Williams. The Wildcats were able to close the deficit to just three points multiple times, but couldn't find a lead until Clara Strack hit a fade away jumper to give the Wildcats a 77-75 lead. Strack finished the night with 15 points and nine rebounds.

After three straight Williams free throws with 18 seconds remaining, Kentucky needed another heroic moment. Like she had all night, Morgan delivered again.

The Wildcats return to Lexington looking to build upon arguably the biggest win of the Kenny Brooks era. Kentucky hosts Missouri at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

