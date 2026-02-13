Tonie Morgan sets single-season assist record in Texas A&M win

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's basketball team used a 16-0 start to their advantage in a Thursday night win over Texas A&M, 75-55.

Tonie Morgan is getting loose.



She has 211 assists on the year, two shy of Georgia Amoore’s single-season record of 213!@KentuckyWBB vs Texas A&M tips at 6:30 on SEC Network! pic.twitter.com/LqHHfq1fuQ — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) February 12, 2026

Dominant from top to bottom, Kentucky rolled the Aggies on what would become a record-setting night. Senior point guard Tonie Morgan came into the game two assists shy of tying Georgia Amoore's single-season assist record of 213. Before the first quarter ended, Morgan had 215!

Before Amoore, no player entered the top-10 list since Amber Smith in 2009-10.

Her eight assists have her at 219 on the season, so far. Morgan finished the night with a team-high 19 points alongside Asia Boone.

Clara Strack recorded her 13th double-double of the season, 17 points and 13 rebounds. Teonni Key would finish with 11 boards and seven points.

Kentucky's turnovers were better, but still not great, with 15, but on the boards it was all blue, 52-32.

FINAL: @KentuckyWBB 75, Texas A&M 55



Tonie Morgan led UK with 19 pts, 8 asts. Asia Boone 19 pts (4-9 3FG). Clara Starck 17 pts, 13 rbs. Teonni Key 11 rbs, 7 pts.



Cats had their largest lead in the 2nd qtr of 27. UK won the battle on the boards, 52-32.



Highlights & more at 11… pic.twitter.com/TcVloLgx4l — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) February 13, 2026

Kentucky is back at Historic Memorial Coliseum Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. against Ole Miss, who just rolled the Razorbacks 80-57.

