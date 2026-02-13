Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tonie Morgan sets single-season assist record in Texas A&M win

Tonie Morgan 219 single-season assists and counting!
LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's basketball team used a 16-0 start to their advantage in a Thursday night win over Texas A&M, 75-55.

Dominant from top to bottom, Kentucky rolled the Aggies on what would become a record-setting night. Senior point guard Tonie Morgan came into the game two assists shy of tying Georgia Amoore's single-season assist record of 213. Before the first quarter ended, Morgan had 215!

Before Amoore, no player entered the top-10 list since Amber Smith in 2009-10.

Her eight assists have her at 219 on the season, so far. Morgan finished the night with a team-high 19 points alongside Asia Boone.

Clara Strack recorded her 13th double-double of the season, 17 points and 13 rebounds. Teonni Key would finish with 11 boards and seven points.

Kentucky's turnovers were better, but still not great, with 15, but on the boards it was all blue, 52-32.

Kentucky is back at Historic Memorial Coliseum Sunday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. against Ole Miss, who just rolled the Razorbacks 80-57.

