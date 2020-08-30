Menu

Top OL Burton commits to Kentucky

Posted at 6:05 PM, Aug 30, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frederick Douglass' star offensive lineman Jager Burton has committed to the University of Kentucky.

The four-star prospect is the top-rated player in the state of Kentucky and is the third ranked offensive guard in the country according to 247Sports.

Burton chooses Kentucky over Oregon, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio St.

He is the 16th commitment Kentucky has received for its 2021 class.

