Topeka Built: Brooklyn DeLeye's Hometown Showcases Start of Stardom

"To see her compete at that level, it just warms your heart" - former coach reflects on Brooklyn DeLeye's ascent as a volleyball star
Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
Brooklyn Deleye.
TOPEKA, Kan. (LEX 18) — Before Brooklyn DeLeye helped send Kentucky to its second volleyball national championship appearance in program history, she was paving her way as a multi-sport athlete at Washburn Rural High School in Topeka, Kansas.

"As she got older," reflected her high school coach Kevin Bordewick when talking with BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis, "she started to really develop where the holes were."

Deleye's unmatched competitive spirit drove her to pursue greatness in whatever sport she played. Bordewick now gets to watch DeLeye on the biggest stage of her career, hunting a national championship just a hour drive from her hometown.

"To see her compete at that level, it just warms your heart," said Bordewick. "That's one of our Washburn Rural kids."

DeLeye and the Wildcats are just one win away from the second national championship banner in program history. UK battles conference foe Texas A&M on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

