TRANSFER PORTAL: Kaelyn Carroll, third Kentucky Women's Basketball player to enter portal

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Freshman forward Kaelyn Carroll is the third UK Women's basketball player to enter the transfer portal after an NCAA Sweet 16 finish to the season.

On3 shared the news Friday afternoon.

Carroll averaged 3.4 points per game and saw an average of 11.8 minutes, appearing in 34 games.

Carroll joins sophomore guard Lexi Blue and redshirt freshman Elsa Vadfors.

Blue, the 6-2 sophomore, who averaged 2.1 ppg, was the first to announce her decision on March 31. She posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram with a caption, "Thank you, Kentucky! 💙🩷"

She had a career-high 18 points (six three-pointers) against Monmouth in November.

Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics Elsa Vadfors. Miami Travel. Photo by Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics

The 6'5 center from Sweden spent the 2025-26 season as a redshirt, so Vadfors will have four years of eligibility.

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