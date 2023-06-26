Grad transfer, Tre Mitchell signs to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Tre Mitchell signs to Kentucky as a grad transfer.

Tre is from Pittsburgh and I’ve known him for years. This was a unique situation, but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player I knew we needed to pursue.



He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and is a great fit for what we want to do. I know… https://t.co/SXCUiCeB2J — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 26, 2023

The 6'9" forward transfers from West Virginia University, averaging 11.7 points per game, shooting 47% from the field, and averaging 5.5 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season. Before WVU, Mitchell played one year at Texas and two at U Mass. Mitchell adds more experience to the roster with a trip to the NCAA tournament with both WVU and Texas.

As a freshman in the 2019-20 season, Mitchell was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and was on the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team.

