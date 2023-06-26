Watch Now
Grad transfer, Tre Mitchell signs to Kentucky

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Tre Mitchell. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jun 26, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Tre Mitchell signs to Kentucky as a grad transfer.

The 6'9" forward transfers from West Virginia University, averaging 11.7 points per game, shooting 47% from the field, and averaging 5.5 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season. Before WVU, Mitchell played one year at Texas and two at U Mass. Mitchell adds more experience to the roster with a trip to the NCAA tournament with both WVU and Texas.

As a freshman in the 2019-20 season, Mitchell was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and was on the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team.

