Trent Noah Set to Return for Junior Season With Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Trent Noah was set up for a breakout sophomore campaign, but never took flight averaging just 3.0 points per game in the 2025-26 season. While many might decide to enter the transfer portal, the Harlan County native is ready for a bounce back third season.

Noah announced on Sunday he is signed to return for his Junior season in Lexington. He averaged 3.0 points per game in 10.6 minutes per game in 27 appearances. Noah also started three games as a sophomore.

He joins Kam Williams as the confirmed returners for the 2026-27 season.

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