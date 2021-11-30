Troy Fabiano named Kentucky women's soccer coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky has named Troy Fabiano the head coach of the women's soccer program, as announced by UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart on Tuesday. Fabiano has spent the last seven seasons at the helm at Milwaukee.

"We are very excited for Troy Fabiano to lead our women's soccer program. His winning history and number of championships are extraordinary," said Barnhart. "His methodical, organized, and consistent approach are hallmarks of his ability to develop outstanding players and teams that excel on and off the pitch. We are confident Troy will build a winning program here and we welcome his wife, Melissa, and their children, Stefano, Marco, and Nico, to the UK Athletics family."

During his time at Milwaukee, Fabiano compiled an impressive overall record of 101-16-13 (.827) with a 58-2-4 (.938) mark in Horizon League play. The Panthers claimed six conference regular-season titles over the past seven years, including five seasons of going undefeated in conference action. The team has also been crowned the Horizon League Tournament champion the past four seasons.

Following the Panthers' record-setting season, Fabiano picked up his sixth Horizon League Coach of the Year honor in 2021. In total, 23 student-athletes landed on the All-Horizon League First Team, 15 on the Second Team, and 11 on the All-Freshman Team since Fabiano took over in 2015. Additionally, 10 Panthers earned major Horizon League awards with 17 being named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams.

"I am extremely excited to join the UK Athletics family and lead the women's soccer program while creating a culture of excellence here in Lexington," said Fabiano. "Everyone I have met throughout this entire process has been incredible and genuine, and I cannot thank Mitch enough for affording me this opportunity. I am eager to meet the team and begin developing an environment that's competitive in the SEC and on the national stage."

Milwaukee punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year in 2021 under Fabiano's direction. The Panthers defeated No. 14 Xavier in the first round, advancing to the second round for the second-straight year and fifth time in program history. The 1-0 decision also gave Milwaukee its fourth-ever victory over a nationally-ranked opponent. The win over the Musketeers marked Milwaukee's 19th win of the 2021 campaign, tying the school record for victories in a given season.

Prior to the start of the 2021 postseason, the Panthers were the NCAA leader in total goals (62), total points (203), total assists (79), shots on-goal per game (10.7) save percentage (.908), and goals-against average (0.31). That season also set new program standards in points (206) and assists (80), and Milwaukee currently has the second-best win percentage in the nation at .905.

With Fabiano at the helm, the Panthers went 1,617 days between regular-season conference losses from September 2016 to March 2021. That impressive stretch included a Horizon League record 36-game unbeaten streak — which was the longest active streak in the NCAA when it came to an end — and the team also experienced a 31-match unbeaten streak at home in regular-season play during that time. Prior to the Fabiano era, the school-record unbeaten streak sat at 13.

During his first year in 2015, he quickly turned around a program that won just six games the year prior to his arrival. He nearly doubled that win total, with the Panthers finishing 11-3-4 overall, including an unbeaten 8-0-1 mark in league play that included the regular-season crown. Fabiano also led Milwaukee to a 16-0-4 mark as the nation's lone undefeated squad in 2018.

Prior to his stint at Milwaukee, Fabiano spent 17 years as the head women's soccer coach at Wisconsin-Parkside where he boasted a 222-74-29 (.728) overall and 141-39-22 (.753) league record. The Rangers had 16 consecutive winning campaigns, saw eight NCAA DII Tournament appearances, and clinched five Great Lakes Valley Conference championships in his tenure.

He was also a three-time GLVC Coach of the Year honoree and was named the Midwest Region Coach of the Year in 2008, 2010, and 2014 while at UW-Parkside. He coached seven All-Americans during his time with the Rangers, including a Capital One Academic All-American First-Team selection in 2014.

Fabiano began his coaching career as the men's assistant at Robert Morris — his alma mater — before serving as the interim head men's coach at Eastern Illinois. He was the women's assistant coach at Wisconsin-Parkside for one season before being elevated to head coach.

While a student-athlete at Robert Morris, Fabiano was twice named to the All-Northeast Conference First Team. He was honored as the league's Player of the Year as a senior after leading the Colonials to their first NCAA Tournament appearance, finishing that year 10th in the nation in scoring with a conference-best 19 goals and 43 points. He ranks third in the record book for career goals (39) and points (95) and was inducted into the RMU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.

Following his standout collegiate career with the Colonials, Fabiano embarked on a professional playing career. He played one season with the Pittsburgh Stingers in the CISL, one season with the Milwaukee Wave of the NPSL, and one season with the Milwaukee Rampage in the USISL.

A native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Fabiano and his wife, Melissa, have three sons: Stefano, Marco, and Nico.