Tshiebwe has career night as Cats blow out Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tn. (LEX 18) — Oscar Tshiebwe had another career night, setting a new personal single game high in points scored with 30 and adding 13 rebounds as No. 18 Kentucky dominated Vanderbilt 78-66 Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

This was Tshiebwe's fifth game this season where he's recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

He's also the first Kentucky player with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game since Tayshaun Prince did so against North Carolina on December 9, 2001.

With Sahvir Wheeler out for a second straight game with a neck injury, TyTy Washington Jr. ran the point guard position for a majority of the game.

Washington Jr. finished the game with another solid performance, scoring 15 points and adding 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Kentucky finished the game shooting 53% from the field (31-59 FG) while also shooting 6-12 from beyond the arc.

Scottie Pippen Jr. led the way for the Commodores, scoring a game high 32 points and shooting 6-11 from 3-point land.

The Wildcats were dominant in the paint, outscoring the Commodores 36-18 beneath the rim while also outrebounding them 42-26

The Wildcats built a 22-11 lead with about 13 minutes to play in the opening half before they went cold, allowing Vanderbilt to go on a 11-0 run to tie the game at 22 with 7:59 left in the first half.

Kentucky would respond with a 14-0 run to head into the locker room with a 41-28 halftime lead, closing the half on a 19-5 run.

Both teams would start to exchange threes to open the second half, allowing Kentucky to keep a comfortable lead throughout the remainder of the game.

The Wildcats would extend their lead to 28 points within the final 7 minutes before Vanderbilt would close the game on a 16-0 run.

Tuesday's win was the 11th straight for Kentucky over Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats return to Rupp Arena to host Tennessee Saturday at 1 p.m.