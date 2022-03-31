Tshiebwe named Wooden Award All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The honors continue to roll in for Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe. He was named a Wooden Award All-American and a finalist for the Wooden Award’s National Player of the Year on Wednesday during a telecast on ESPNU.

Tshiebwe is joined on the All-America Team by Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona), Keegan Murray (Iowa), Jabari Smith (Auburn) and Drew Timme (Gonzaga). Agbaji, Davis, Murray and Timme are the other finalists for the player of the year honor.

Voting took place March 14-21, 2022. As insisted upon by Coach Wooden at the Award’s creation 45 years ago, all players were certified by their universities as meeting or exceeding the criteria of the John R. Wooden Award. The 46th annual John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 5 on SportsCenter on ESPN.