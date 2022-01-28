Watch
Turnovers doom Kentucky in loss to Vanderbilt

Sam Craft/AP
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Rhyne Howard
Posted at 11:47 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 23:47:51-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — All-American Rhyne Howard scored 25 points but the Kentucky women's basketball team lost at Vanderbilt 65-57 on Thursday night inside Memorial Gymnasium.

With her 25 points, Howard became the third player in Kentucky women's basketball history to score 2,000 points in her career. She joins Valerie Still (2,763) and A'dia Mathies (2,014) in the exclusive 2,000-point club.

Howard hit eight of her 17 shots, including four of eight from behind the arc. She made all five of her free throws, had 10 rebounds, five steals, two blocked shots and an assist.

Freshman Jada Walker was the only other Wildcat in double figures. Walker scored 10 points and added four rebounds. Emma King had nine points for the Cats.

Kentucky (9-8, 2-5 SEC) was shorthanded again on Thursday, with just six players able to play. The Cats turned the ball over 25 times.

