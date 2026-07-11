Tyler Bell selected by Colorado Rockies with No. 10 overall pick in 2026 MLB Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday, becoming the highest-drafted player of the Nick Mingione era after two seasons with the Wildcats.

The switch-hitting shortstop established himself as one of college baseball's top prospects during his two seasons in Lexington, earning a spot on the U.S. Collegiate National Team and solidifying himself as one of the top sophomore-eligible players in this year's draft.

With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 @MLBDraft, the Colorado Rockies select @UKBaseball shortstop Tyler Bell!



Bell becomes the highest-drafted Kentucky player under coach Nick Mingione, and the second-highest in program history 🔥@LEX18News @UKAthletics — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) July 11, 2026

The Frankfort, Illinois, native is no stranger to the MLB Draft process. Bell was selected No. 66 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Lincoln-Way East High School in the 2024 MLB Draft but chose to honor his commitment to Kentucky instead. His decision made him the highest-selected player that year not to sign a professional contract.

Over two seasons at Kentucky, Bell developed into one of the nation's top infielders. He finished his collegiate career with a .314 batting average, a .438 on-base percentage and a .556 slugging percentage, along with 19 home runs, 75 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 459 plate appearances. He helped lead the Wildcats to an NCAA Regional appearance and became the program's first selection to the U.S. Collegiate National Team since Zack Thompson in 2018.

During Bell's sophomore season, he suffered a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder while diving for a ball in Kentucky's season opener on Feb. 13. He continued to play through the injury for the remainder of the season.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Tyler Bell.

He returned to the lineup March 6 as the designated hitter before eventually moving back to shortstop, playing through the injury for the remainder of the season despite knowing surgery would be required afterward. His perseverance throughout the year only strengthened his draft stock.

Bell now has until 5 p.m. ET on July 27 to decide whether to sign with the Rockies or return to Kentucky for his junior season. Players selected in the MLB Draft must reach an agreement with their respective teams by the signing deadline.

BELL TO THE BIG LEAGUES 🔥



Tyler Bell was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 10 overall pick of the MLB Draft, becoming the highest-drafted player of the Nick Mingione era after two seasons with the Wildcats.@LEX18News @UKBaseball @UKAthletics pic.twitter.com/v3K6mIYL7Y — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) July 11, 2026

If he signs, he is expected to undergo surgery to repair his shoulder before beginning his professional career, a procedure that could delay his professional debut by several months.

Bell became the highest-drafted Kentucky player under coach Nick Mingione, surpassing Evan White, who was selected No. 17 overall by the Seattle Mariners in 2017.

Kentucky's highest MLB draft selection remains outfielder Everett Murray, who was taken fifth overall by the Baltimore Orioles in 1975.

For more on Kentucky Baseball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.