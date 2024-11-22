UK announces addition of Point Gaurd Acaden Lewis to men's basketball team

LEX 18 — The University of Kentucky has announced the addition of Point Gaurd Acaden Lewis to the men's basketball team.

A release from the University says that Lewis is a "consensus four-star prospect" and that he chose UK over Duke and UConn. Lewis is six feet three inches tall and is set to join the team for the 2025-26 season.

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said, "Acaden Lewis is so much of what you want to find in a great point guard.”

Pope added, “He has incredible vision. He’s got a beautiful stroke. He can get to the rim and finish, can make every pass, and already understands the probing nature of a point guard. He has this calm, hungry, unemotional demeanor that you look forward to in a leader. I would say he has some Anthony Epps-qualities of being a calm, tough, banner hanging leader that gets us really excited.”

The release provides the following information about Lewis:

Acaden Lewis

Position: Guard

Measurables: 6-3, 170 pounds

School: Sidwell Friends School

Hometown: Washington D.C.

Rivals ranking: No. 20 overall | Four-star prospect | No. 7 at SG

247Sports ranking: No. 32 overall | Four-star prospect | No. 5 at PG

ESPN ranking: No. 28 overall | Four-star prospect | No. 7 at PG

On 3 ranking: No. 50 overall | Four-star prospect | No. 7 at PG

For more information or to view the entire release, click here.

