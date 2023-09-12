Watch Now
UK asst. football coach will be back at Kroger Field on Saturday after recovering from medical episode

Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 15:39:03-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky assistant football coach Liam Coen will be back at Kroger Field on Saturday after dealing with a medical episode earlier this week.

"My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days. The #BBN community is truly amazing," Coen said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. "I’m doing much better, thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital, and can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field — Go Cats!"

Coen was at work at UK's football offices on campus Sunday afternoon when he had the episode. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

