UK Athletics board to evaluate possible 'predesign' on new basketball practice facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The UK Board of Trustees is set to evaluate the recommendation of the "predesign" phase to improve a multi-use facility capital project that can be used as a men's basketball practice facility.

According to a document from the Office of the President Eli Capilouto, any project with an estimated cost of $1 million or more must be approved by the board before it begins.

Further, the document reads that a new multi-use facility could possibly be utilized as a men's basketball practice facility, UK HealthCare Sports Medicine ambulatory space, sports-related research space, and other related areas.

During the predesign phase, floor plans, along with conceptual renderings and an estimated cost of the project will be established. Stakeholders for UK Athletics and UK HealthCare will be included in order to ensure the program aligns with the university's goals and mission, the document detailed.

Currently, the UK men's and women's basketball teams practices in the lower level of the Joe Craft Center.