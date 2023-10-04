UK Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees (2023)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Six former University of Kentucky Wildcats have been inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2023 class features Robin Ewing Bodem (gymnastics), Chris Chenault (football), Danielle Galyer Day (swimming), Dick Parsons (baseball/basketball), Rajon Rondo (basketball) and Ryan Strieby (baseball).

The new Hall of Famers were inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on September 29-30, 2023. BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis interviewed each of the inductees during the celebrations.

Men’s Basketball, 2004-05 and 2005-06

Led the Wildcats to the 2005 SEC regular-season championship after posting a school-record 87 steals as a freshman … Named to SEC All-Freshman Team that season … In sophomore season, in 2006, he led the Wildcats in assists (167), total rebounds (209), points scored (380) and steals (69) … Received All-SEC second team honors while also being named to the Academic All-SEC Team.

Drafted 21st overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns … Played 16 years in the NBA, winning NBA championships with Boston and Los Angeles … Four-time NBA All-Star … Four-time selection on the NBA All-Defensive Team … Named to the 2012 All-NBA Team … Led the league in assists for three years and led the league in steals one season.

Baseball, 2006

Led UK to its first SEC championship in 2006, becoming the first SEC Player of the Year in program annals … Led the team in doubles (22), homers (20), RBI (77), total bases (164), slugging (.704) and on-base percentage (.473). Ranks among the UK single-season record holders in each category.

Named a first team All-America first baseman by Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the College Baseball Hall of Fame and Louisville Slugger … All-SEC first team and All-South Region first team by the ABCA … A fourth-round draft pick of the Tigers in 2006, played 10 seasons of minor-league baseball.

Dick Parsons, Baseball 1958-61; Men’s Basketball 1958-61; Baseball Head Coach 1970-72; Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach 1970-80

All-America shortstop in baseball and three-year letterman in men’s basketball, he later coached in both sports as well … Earned All-America honors in baseball after batting .400 as a senior … Two-year first-team All-SEC … NCAA All-District as a junior and senior … Helped team to a three-year record of 53-24.

In basketball, he scored 511 points in three varsity seasons … Helped the hoops Cats to a 61-19 record and two appearances in the NCAA Tournament … Team captain in both sports.

Was baseball head coach from 1970-72, posting two winning records in his three seasons … Men’s basketball assistant coach for 11 seasons, including the 1978 national champion team… Longtime high school coach who has been inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame.

Danielle Galyer Day

Women’s Swimming and Diving, 2014-17

First and only Kentucky swimmer to win a national championship, winning the 200 backstroke in 2016 … Her time of 1:49.71 was the sixth-fastest in American swimming history … Four-time first-team All-American and four-time NCAA Championships qualifier … Two-time Elite 90 Award recipient (2016, 2017) for the highest grade-point average of any competitor at the national championship event.

2015 SEC champion in the 200 backstroke … 2015 All-SEC first team … 2016, 2017 All-SEC second team … Two-time SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2015, 2016) … 2015-16 USA Swimming National Team Member … Still ranks second in program history in both the 100 and 200 backstroke … 2016, 2017 CoSIDA first-team Academic All-American At-Large.

Robin Ewing Bodem

Gymnastics, 1994-97

One of the most decorated competitors in UK gymnastics history … Second Wildcat in program history to earn All-America honors in 1996 … All-America Second Team … Third Wildcat in program history to individually qualify for the NCAA National Championships … She was a leader on the UK team that produced the school’s first top-four finish at the SEC Championships in 1996, a feat which has only since been matched in 2018 and 2021 … Also a part of UK’s third-place finish at the 1996 NCAA Regionals, surpassed only by second-place finishes in 2018 and 2023.

Chris Chenault

Football, 1985-88

Four-year standout is the second-leading tackler in school history … Totaled 482 tackles as a Wildcat, including 15 tackles for loss … Also had three interceptions in his career, returning one for a touchdown … Made 134 stops as a senior, earning All-SEC second team honors … Had a career-best 160 stops as a junior … Made 93 tackles as a sophomore, earning a spot on the Football News Sophomore All-America Team … Burst on the scene with 92 tackles in his first playing season … Named Freshman All-America first team by Football News.

Chenault was also recently inducted into the Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame. You can watch his full appearance on BBN Tonight, here.

The UK Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2005 to recognize and honor persons whose participation and achievements enriched and strengthened the University’s athletics program.

A committee consisting of Hall of Famers, media members, campus representatives and current coaches and administrators elects new inductees each year.