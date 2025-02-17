UK Athletics releases statement following deadly floods in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Athletics is highlighting the community relief efforts in a statement following the deadly floods that swept through the Commonwealth over the weekend.

On Monday, UK Athletics released the following statement on social media:

"The recent flooding in Kentucky has devastated parts of our Commonwealth, impacting many members of our community.

Our hearts go out to those impacted by the flooding. Many units from across UK have come together to begin delivering water and supplies to the counties that are most in need.

While the recovery efforts continue, we need your help. UK is accepting monetary donations and supplies for those Kentuckians impacted.

You can drop off supplies outside Rupp Arena before Wednesday’s game from 4:30-7:30 p.m. You can also give at the Gatton Student Center and Chandler Hospital starting Feb. 18.

Needed supplies include non-perishable foods, paper goods (toilet paper, paper towels), cleaning supplies and bottled water. For additional ways to donate visit http://go.uky.edu/FloodRelief."

LEX 18 previously reported that during a press conference Monday morning at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center, Gov. Andy Beshear said that 11 people have died following the flooding across Kentucky.