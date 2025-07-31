UK Athletics unveils 2025 Kentucky Football poster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics just unveiled the new 2025 Kentucky Football poster, presented by Kroger, which will be available for fans beginning on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Locations that will be distributing posters, while supplies last, include Kroger locations in Kentucky and Southern Indiana, and other area locations beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday. UK Athletics added that posters will be given out at Kentucky Football Fan Day on Saturday and at home games.

Organizers noted that Fan Day is open to the public and admission if free. The event will feature open practice on the practice fields, located at the Joe Craft Football Training Center from around 11 a.m. to around 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Fans can begin entering the field at around 10 a.m.

Visit the UK Athletics website to find a full list of Kroger locations, along with more information on the UK Football team.